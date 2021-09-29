Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens

Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens
Rachel Morison and Todd Gillespie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Three more U.K. energy companies were pushed out of business by sky-high natural gas prices, bringing to more than 1.7 million the number of customers who have lost their supplier and adding to pressure on the government to step in.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Igloo Energy Supply Ltd., Enstroga Ltd. and Symbio Energy Ltd. announced their collapse on Wednesday, representing a total of about 233,000 households. Those customers will be allocated another supplier by energy regulator Ofgem. Since the start of August, 10 utilities in the country have gone under.

The latest failures increase the chances that government intervention will be needed. The crisis is building even before the start of winter, when power and gas prices typically increase due to demand for heating. Rising costs are making it difficult for larger suppliers -- which have already taken on thousands of additional clients -- to absorb even more, absent government support.

Benchmark natural gas prices in the U.K. rose 10% to a new record on Wednesday. September has been the most expensive month for power prices in the country in records dating back to 2010.

“The current extreme price shock that we’re experiencing is one that few, if anyone, anticipated,” according to a statement from Igloo, which has about 179,000 customers. It said that “incredibly high gas prices” created a retail market that is no longer sustainable for the company.

All three providers that announced their collapse advised customers not to worry, noting that supplies are secure and that a new energy provider will be appointed soon. Symbio Energy has about 48,000 U.K. customers, and Enstroga has 6,000. Together the three suppliers represent less than 1% of domestic customers in the market, according to Ofgem.

Both Ofgem and U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng have warned that they expect more suppliers to go bust this winter. Kwarteng said last week that the government has the option to appoint a special administrator if needed. When asked about the potential for state-backed loans for suppliers, he said the current strategy of redistributing accounts is working.

(Updates with details on larger suppliers from third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Oil Firms Say Fuel Crisis Easing as Government Steps In

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. oil industry said the nation’s fuel crisis is easing after the government deployed additional tankers and put the army on standby to drive trucks. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAfter days of chaos, with long lines

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in

  • Oil Slips After Rise in U.S. Crude Supplies as Dollar Rallies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased its gains as the dollar surged and a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose for the first time in eight weeks.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureFutures in New York slipped in choppy trading mid-day Wedn

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Marathon Asset Is Buying Evergrande Debt, CEO Richards Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Asset Management is buying debt issued by troubled developer China Evergrande Group, according to the investment firm’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe distr

  • Global energy price spikes will get worse before they get better

    The transition away from fossil fuels is certain to lead to more market volatility, which could alienate voters.

  • An Economist Defends His Views on Delaying Social Security and Paying Off Mortgages

    Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff holds firm to his views on saving for retirement, managing risk, and incurring debt for college.

  • Real-estate investors are less optimistic about the U.S. housing market — here’s why

    Small scale real-estate investors are less enthusiastic about the state of the U.S. housing market — and their reasons for worry largely mirror those of the average home buyer today, according to a new survey. Real-estate data company RealtyTrac reported that 48% of individual real-estate investors view the investment market as being worse or much worse than it was a year ago, based on the results of a survey the company conducted. RealtyTrac polled mom-and-pop investors who purchase between one to 10 properties a year — including both investors who flip the homes and those who hold onto them as rental units.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • China Stocks Hammered By Regulations That Keep On Coming

    China stocks have been hit hard as Chinese authorities continue to issue new antitrust and antimonopoly laws with no end in sight.

  • Septembers and Octobers, Yellen's Hard Truth, Guidance Worry, Death of Peloton?

    It is now clear, in a world without all that much clarity, that professional money is in the early stages of distribution mode.

  • Tech Weighs on Equities as Dollar Extends Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in technology shares fizzled out, weighing on the broader stock market. The dollar extended its advance to the highest since November 2020, while Treasuries fluctuated.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe S&P 500 wa

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content

    YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond its ban on false information about the COVID vaccines to include content that contains misinformation about other approved vaccines, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. Examples of content that won't be allowed on YouTube include claims that the flu vaccine causes infertility and that the MMR shot, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, can cause autism, according to YouTube's policies. The online video company owned by Alphabet Inc is also banning channels associated with several prominent anti-vaccine activists including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola, a YouTube spokesperson said.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Higher taxes on stock dividends would hurt middle-class investors — especially retirees — far more than the wealthy

    A bad idea that will cut payouts, encourage short-term investing and give company executives greater power.

  • Pending home sales rebound, rise 8.1% in August

    Pending home sales, a leading indicator of the health of the housing market, rose in August, reversing two straight months of declines.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues Parabolic Move

    The natural gas markets have rallied significantly during trading on Tuesday, as we have now formed a massive shooting star to pierce the $6.00 level.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.