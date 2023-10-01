Three more vessels with agricultural products and iron ore leave Ukrainian ports

Three vessels carrying agricultural products and iron ore have left the Ukrainian Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi (South) sea ports, and five new vessels are headed to ports to be loaded.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, on Facebook

Kubrakov reported that the AZARA, YING HAO 01, ENEIDA bulk carriers (under the flags of Liberia and Palau) exported more than 127,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products and iron ore.

He added that the Velyka Odesa ports are waiting for five new vessels to be loaded. "The OLGA, IDA, DANNY BOY, FORZA DORIA, NEW LEGACY bulk carriers will export more than 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain to Africa and Europe," Kubrakov stated.

Background: Ukraine opened the registration for commercial ships and their owners to use temporary routes from/to Odesa ports after Russia unilaterally quit the Black Sea grain initiative.

The first vessel to use the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after Russia’s unilateral decision arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 18 August.

On 26 August it was reported that seven vessels had left Odesa ports in the Black Sea by the temporary humanitarian corridor.

