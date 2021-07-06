Mother, son among latest Surfside condo collapse victims identified. Death toll reaches 36

The bodies of a mother and son who were reported missing after the Surfside building collapse have been recovered, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.

Nancy Kress Levin, 76, and her son Jay Kleiman, 52, were part of an extended Cuban-Puerto Rican family who were connected to Champlain Towers South, the Surfside condo that collapsed on June 24, 2021, and Puerto Rico. Their remains were recovered on Monday, police said.

In all, six members of the family were reported missing after the collapse. The remains of Frank Kleiman, 55, Levin’s other son and Jay’s brother, were recovered on June 28. Frank’s wife, Ana Ortiz, 46, and her son Luis Bermúdez, 26, were pulled from the rubble two days earlier.

A cousin of Jay and Frank Kleiman’s, Deborah Berezdivin, a rising junior at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., is still missing along with her boyfriend, Ilan Naibryf.

Levin and Jay Kleiman were among three people who were identified Tuesday by police. Also identified: Francis Fernandez, 67.

By Tuesday evening, the death toll had climbed to 36. Of the 36 people, 29 — including the three released Tuesday — have been named.

The other victims who have been identified are: Tzvi Ainsworth, 68; Ingrid Ainsworth, 66; David Epstein, 58; Bonnie Epstein, 56; Gonzalo Torre, 81; Graciela Cattarossi, 48; Stella Cattarossi, 7; Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69; Claudio Bonnefoy, 85; Magaly Elena Delgado, 80; Lucia Guara, 10; Emma Guara 4; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Hilda Noriega, 92; Michael Altman, 50; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Stacie Fang, 54; Anthony Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont, 54.