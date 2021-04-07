Three more women accuse rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny of drugging, raping and trafficking

Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Three more accusers have come out against rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny, who already face nearly a dozen allegations that they drugged and raped women.

The new claims include drugging, sex trafficking and rape, USA Today reported Tuesday.

One is from a woman who said that when she was 20, T.I. forced her to swallow a pill and take a powdered substance, USA Today reported, and then had sex with her when she was too drugged to consent.

Another then 20-year-old victim said TI and one of his friends drugged and raped her in Miami in May 2010, and a third said the couple sex-trafficked her in Nevada, California and Florida, USA Today reported.

The claims echo those of more than 30 alleged victims who came forward last month in California and Georgia. In a letter, attorney Tyrone Blackburn said the accusations, levied at T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, included charges of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation” as far back as 2005.

Blackburn said Friday he was “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” after the new allegations, reported The Guardian.

Through their lawyer, the pair called the latest assertions “scurrilous.”

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly,” attorney Steve Sadow told Billboard on their behalf. “By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

