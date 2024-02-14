Three murder cases on the court docket in Haywood this year

Feb. 14—The next several months are set to be incredibly busy in the Haywood County Justice Center.

There are a trio of murder cases progressing through the court system, with all three currently slated to have some sort of resolution in 2024. None are being tried as death penalty cases.

The oldest active homicide case in the county is among those on the roadmap for 2024. Brothers James and Troy Rhinehart are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle.

The charges are connected to an incident on the night of June 15, 2021, that ended with the death of 42-year-old Jesse Martin. At the time of the incident, Waynesville Police Chief David Adams offered some insight into what led to the shootout.

"It's a love triangle type of deal that led to the shooting," Adams said, adding that the dispute was over one of the men's wife.

Prosecutors intend to try the brothers together during one trial. The cases have been preliminarily placed on the May 13 trial calendar.

The other two murder cases working their way through the court system happened within hours of each other on New Years Eve and the early morning hours of New Years Day 2022.

One occurred at the former Tanglewood Motel in Maggie Valley. A couple from Salisbury — Rhonda Rankin-Evans and her husband, Stevenson Evans — had come to the mountains for a New Year's getaway and to celebrate their anniversary.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., 911 calls reported a domestic disturbance coming from room 17 — the room in which the couple were staying.

Once officers arrived, Rankin-Evans answered the door, saying "I have killed him," while placing her arms behind her back, according to a search warrant.

In the room, officers found Evans unresponsive between the beds with a deep stab wound to the chest.

Rankin-Evans is next set to appear in court during a June administrative hearing where a trial date is likely to be hammered out. During her last appearance, dates in August, October and November were floated as the most likely trial dates.

On the same night, Julia Holland lost her life in Canton.

Noah Bolden has been charged with the murder, while his mother, Pamela Bolden, has been charged as an accessory after the fact.

Holland, an Uber driver, had been working that night. Around 2 a.m., Noah Bolden allegedly texted Holland asking for a ride home from an adult entertainment establishment in Asheville. Holland's vehicle was later found at Bolden's home, along with her body.

Bolden's mother allegedly called a friend to inform her of the situation and seeking advice on disposing of the body and vehicle. The friend turned into an informant for police — leading to both Boldens being arrested in the following hours.

The two are expected to be tried separately, with Noah Bolden up first and Pamela Bolden's trial coming later.

The first trial has not been fully set yet, but prosecutors have stated they expect to go to trial in the second half of 2024.

Additionally, Jody Jones pled guilty to second-degree murder on Monday.

Jones stabbed his father, Marion Jones, to death on the morning of Feb. 19 2020 in the Hyder Mountain community. During the same incident, he stabbed his brother — something he was facing an attempted first degree murder charge for, as well.

Jones pled guilty on Monday to the lesser included charge of second-degree murder, while having his attempted first degree murder charge dropped. He was sentenced to 180-228 months in prison.