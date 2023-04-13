Three murders: Freebold guilty on all counts

Apr. 13—BEULAH — A jury found Robert Michael Freebold guilty of three counts of first-degree pre-meditated murder after deliberating for more than four hours Wednesday.

Freebold, 60, of Elberta, stood trial in 19th Circuit Court for the shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63, their son, Robert "Bobby" James Freebold, 27, and Marilyn's son, Malachi Maloney, 20.

Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson said she appreciated the hard work of the jury, and was pleased with the verdict, while acknowledging the inherent tragedy of the crime.

"It doesn't bring back the people and I just hope we can do just a little bit of justice for the family," Swanson said.

Attorneys and 19th Circuit Court Judge David A. Thompson last week cycled through more than 70 prospective jurors before settling on five men and nine women. Together, they heard five days of testimony, viewed more than 150 prosecution exhibits, including dozens of graphic crime scene photos, and listened to a recording of a phone call Freebold made from jail.

Two female jurors were randomly excused before deliberations, leaving the required 12 jurors to start deliberating just before noon.

About 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, jurors sent the judge a note, asking to hear the recording again. Swanson played the recording from a portable speaker inside the courtroom, then jurors returned to the jury room and reached their verdict less than an hour later.

Freebold can be heard in the recording discussing one of his handguns, a .357 revolver, and telling a relative, "Nobody was shot with it, so I don't know what they'll do with that and I don't care," Freebold said of the gun.

The revolver was recovered from the crime scene by law enforcement officers who testified they found the weapon under Malachi Maloney's right arm; Maloney, witnesses said, was left-handed.

Defense attorney Anthony Cicchelli contended in his opening and closing statements that the crime scene was so bloody, chaotic and compromised, no one would ever know what really happened.

Story continues

Perhaps Bobby Freebold shot his family after Malachi Maloney intervened in an argument between Robert Sr. and Marilyn, he said. Or, Cicchelli speculated, maybe there was some type of shootout inside the family's Elberta home.

Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson detailed for the jury each victim's multiple gunshot injuries, some of which had gunpowder residue showing they'd been made at close range, the extensive crime scene, DNA evidence collected and analyzed by the Michigan State Police, and Freebold's angry demeanor just prior to the Nov. 20, 2020, shooting.

"What other explanation is there for putting a gun in someone's face and shooting it?" Swanson said, during her closing argument. "Bobby was in his room, his door is forced in, he's in there in the dark, he's in there sleeping. Bobby never saw this coming."

Last week, two pathologists testified that they recovered .22-caliber bullets and bullet fragments from the bodies of the victims, as well as some fragments too damaged to identify, but said the wounds were likely caused by small-caliber ammunition.

The revolver used larger .38 caliber ammunition, witnesses testified, and was never identified as a murder weapon.

On Tuesday, Benzie County Sheriff's detective Cody Kastl testified he was the one who retrieved the recording of the jailhouse phone call from Freebold to a relative, where he states the revolver was not used to shoot anyone.

That call was made from the jail before the pathologists and MSP firearms experts had submitted their reports to law enforcement, Kastl said.

"So the defendant had the information before you did?" Swanson on Tuesday asked Kastl.

"He did," Kastl said.

Freebold, who did not testify in his own defense, stood as the verdict was read, said nothing and showed little emotion.

Several relatives of Marilyn Schultz Freebold were in the courtroom every day of the trial, waited at the Benzie County building for the jury to reach a verdict and tearfully thanked Swanson.

Swanson asked for Freebold to be immediately remanded to the Michigan Department of Corrections, which the judge denied. But the judge said he'd expedite the sentencing date, which has yet to be scheduled.