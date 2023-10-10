Three NATO members discuss forming coalition to clear Black Sea of mines — Bloomberg

Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria are discussing creating a joint force to clear the Black Sea of mines that have entered their waters due to Russia's war against Ukraine, news agency Bloomberg reported on Oct. 10, citing three officials familiar with the talks.

The countries are still working out the details, but may create the unit as early as next month, two officials told the news agency.

As Russia's attacks are getting closer to NATO's borders, the alliance is trying to balance its response to incidents to avoid escalation.

Although not a NATO operation, the joint maritime demining force will be the first combined allied effort in the Black Sea since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sources said that the new force would be "entirely peaceful" and would not involve any new NATO ships. According to one of the officials, one of the goals of the mission is to show that the three countries are capable of solving the problem on their own.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the NATO allies have stepped up surveillance and intelligence in the region. Turkey has applied an international agreement that allows passage to warships belonging only to Black Sea states and not to other countries, including NATO allies, to "prevent an escalation of the conflict."

On Oct. 5, an explosion occurred in the Black Sea after a Turkish cargo ship reportedly hit a mine. Turkey confirmed the explosion but said the vessel was not damaged.

On Sept. 20, an explosion was reported on the Togolese-flagged merchant ship Seama near the Romanian Sulina Canal on the Danube, after the vessel might have hit a mine.

Earlier, the UK Foreign Office cited intelligence reports that Russia could attack civilian ships carrying Ukrainian grain by laying sea mines on the approaches to Ukraine's Black Sea ports to disrupt Ukrainian grain exports.

