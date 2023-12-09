Three neglected dogs, dumped at Sachs bridge, get makeovers at the SPCA

Three dogs, in a state of neglect, were dumped at Sachs Covered Bridge in Gettysburg on Tuesday, according to a release by the Adams County SPCA.

The three dogs, given the names Alvin, Simon, and Theodore, were caught by bystanders at Sachs Covered Bridge in Freedom Township, Adams County, and brought to the SPCA by Pennsylvania State Police, the SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

"To say they were neglected is an understatement," said the SPCA in the post.

All three dogs had poor dental health, ear infections, toenails grown into their foot pads, and eyes that were almost crusted completely shut. In addition, Simon has a large hernia.

"The fact that they couldn't walk, hear or see very good and they still survived is a testament to their courage and strength," the post shared.

Already, since their arrival at the SPCA, the trio had gotten drastic makeovers. The SPCA shared comparison images of the dogs, seen after they were cared for by a professional groomer.

In before and after comparisons, three dogs that were abandoned at Sachs Covered Bridge in Gettysburg are seen getting makeovers by the staff at the Adams County SPCA.

The three will be put up for adoption when their health issues are addressed, the SPCA said. They will not need to be adopted together, as they are not bonded.

Anyone with any information on the dogs is asked to call the Adams County SPCA at 717-334-8876.

"Alvin, Simon & Theodore remind all of us during this holiday season that anything is possible!"

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Neglected dogs, dumped at Sachs bridge, get makeovers at the SPCA