Three Northeast Ohio residents face federal charges for Capitol insurrection

Three Northeast Ohio residents, including a man from Brunswick and a mother and son, face federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Justin Michael Smith, 20, of Brunswick, and Kimberly Wargo, 55, of Olmsted Falls, and her son, Colton Wargo, 26, of Westlake, had their initial appearances this week in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

Their cases will be transferred to Washington, D.C., where all the cases involving the Capitol incident are being handled, said Dan Ball, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This makes more than 40 Ohio residents and 725 people nationwide who have been arrested for participating in the insurrection.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the incident that unfolded after Trump supporters attended a rally calling on lawmakers not to certify the presidential election.

Smith is charged with one count each of entering and remaining in a restricted building and parade, demonstrate or picket in any of the Capitol buildings, and two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Federal investigators say they received information from a confidential informant that Smith was present for the storming of the Capitol. The FBI found video footage of Smith holding a black Trump flag during the incident, according to court records.

Federal investigators say surveillance images show Justin Smith of Brunswick holding a black Trump flag inside and outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Smith’s profile picture shows him wearing the same black hooded sweatshirt he can be seen wearing in Capitol surveillance footage. His Facebook photo is surrounded by the phrase, “When tyranny becomes law, resistance becomes duty,” according to court records.

Kimberly and Colton Wargo are charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Federal investigators say Colton Wargo had a cellphone that records showed was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6. They say he and his mother were captured on surveillance footage inside the Capitol, according to court records.

Federal investigators say surveillance footage shows Kimberly and Colton Wargo, a mother and son from Northeast Ohio, inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Wargo and his mother admitted in an interview with FBI agents to going to Trump’s rally and then walking with a crowd to the Capitol and going inside. They said they left after being yelled at by a policeman, according to court records.

Smith is free on a $20,000 unsecured bond, while Kimberly and Colton Wargo were released on $25,000 unsecured bonds.

Their attorneys couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

