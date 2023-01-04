Three now convicted in 2021 fatal shooting of bystander in Over-the-Rhine

Douglas Robinson.

A 32-year-old man who was involved in a shootout last year in Over-the-Rhine that killed a bystander pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and a gun charge.

Donta Cody is the third person to plead guilty in the killing of 61-year-old Douglas Robinson. In court Tuesday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Robert Goering sentenced Cody to eight to 10½ years in prison, a term that had been agreed upon as part of the plea.

The shooting, which a Cincinnati police detective described as “a gun battle,” happened shortly after midnight on May 4, 2021 in the 1300 block of Walnut Street.

Donta Cody sits in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Robert Goering's courtroom on Tuesday. Cody pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of a man who was experiencing homelessness.

According to court testimony, there was an argument earlier that night between one of the teens, then-16-year-old Demarion Beauchamp, and an unnamed adult. There was a fight, and Beauchamp was struck in the face.

Beauchamp then went with Dimareon McCray, who was 17, and another juvenile, to McCray’s home, according to the testimony. At some point, someone called Cody, who according to testimony was dating Beauchamp’s aunt.

Eventually, the teens met up with Cody.

According to the testimony, before the shooting, McCray hid behind a building and waited for the others to initiate “an ambush.” The third, unnamed juvenile went into an apartment, while Cody and Beauchamp opened fire on a “group of males,” court documents say.

The other group returned fire, and a gun battle ensued, according to the documents.

The detective testified that Cody and Beauchamp were west of Clay Street, and the other group was east of Clay Street. The groups were “firing at each other,” according to the detective.

Robinson was likely crossing Walnut street when the gunfire began. After being shot, he collapsed near the corner of Walnut and 13th streets.

Approximately 40 shots were fired, according to testimony.

One of Cody's attorneys, James Bogen, said Tuesday that Cody did not fire the gunshots that struck Robinson. It's unclear who fired those shots.

Prosecutors have said the incident did not involve gangs. The Enquirer has reported that at least five people were killed by teen gangs in 2021.

One of the people in the group that fired at Cody and Beauchamp was later killed in a homicide, according to the testimony. His name was redacted in court documents.

When given a chance to speak in court Tuesday, Cody told Goering: "I just want to apologize for my actions."

Beauchamp and McCray were initially charged as juveniles, but their cases were transferred to adult court. Each pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and were sentenced to 9 to 12 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Three now convicted in 2021 fatal shooting of Douglas Robinson in OTR