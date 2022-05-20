Three now face charges in man's overdose death at Bucks County motel

A third person is accused of providing the drugs that killed a man in Falls earlier this year.

On Monday, Monique Murdza, 58, was arraigned on charges alleging she purchased drugs from Darrell Coasey, and Shari Beth Abend, which she then gave to 52-year-old Curtis Bucchi, who overdosed on the drugs in late February.

Murdza, of Jersey City, New Jersey, is charged with with drug delivery resulting in death, drug possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communications facility, involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy to commit those offenses, as well as other drug-related charges. Coasey and Abend, both 45, were charged with the same offenses earlier this month.

Murdza remains free on $750,000 unsecured bail.

Falls police and Bucks County Detectives, who jointly filed charges, said Bucchi fatally overdosed on drugs while at the New Falls Motel on Lincoln Highway on Feb. 26. He was found with nine bags of suspected opioids, charging documents state.

Investigators spoke to Murdza who was with Bucchi the night before, according to police. They found she had purchased crack cocaine and fentanyl from Coasey and Abend the day before his death, according to authorities.

Murdza then gave the drugs to Bucchi, who she found unresponsive in the motel the next day, court documents state.

Investigators coordinated a drug purchase from Coasey and Abend using Murdza's phone on Feb. 26, police said. Coasey and Abend were arrested after selling her drugs later that day, court documents allege. Data from their phones showed the two were in the area of New Falls Motel on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, officials said.

Bucchi died from a mixture of fentanyl and Xlyazine. Police said Xlyazine is typically used by veterinarians to sedate large animals. It is used as a cutting agent in heroin and fentanyl.

Both Coasey and Abend were charged with drug offenses shortly after their arrest in February. Their initial charges were dropped last week, when their latest charges were filed.

Murdza did not have an attorney listed for her Friday. The three have a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8.

Last year, there were 178 drug-related deaths in Bucks County, which was a decrease from 214 the year before.

