Three NYC hospital staffers sue ex-administrator for trapping them in his office, groping them

A day after a former Coney Island Hospital administrator cornered a female staffer in his office last year, roughly groped her breasts and licked her neck against her will, he nonchalantly asked her if she wanted a coffee, the woman told the Daily News.

“Are you coming up to my office today?” said Ayman Mekhail, at the time an assistant director in the hospital’s obstetrics department who made $107,635 in 2022.

Stunned, the woman declined the coffee and the office invitation, but she did file a criminal complaint. In September, she testified against Mekhail. He was found guilty of misdemeanor forcible touching, sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

Now she and two other female staffers with similar stories have filed separate lawsuits in state court against Mekhail and the city-run medical center now known as South Brooklyn Health.

“It’s like a relief to know that I’m not the only one,” she told The News in an interview. “He saw me crying; like, why didn’t you stop? You saw that I was uncomfortable, but you’re still going.”

The mother of three was working as a watch person on July 19, 2022, when Mekhail invited her to his office. As she took a seat, he ominously removed a screwdriver and hinge from his desk and moved toward the door, according to a complaint in the lawsuit.

When she questioned what he was doing, he put the items back in the drawer. But when the woman realized he would have used the screwdriver and hinge to lock the office door from the inside she suddenly got up to leave, the complaint in the suit says.

As she was about to exit Mekhail slammed the door shut and became “sexually aggressive.” He pushed the woman against the door and roughly grabbed her breasts while pressed himself against her buttocks, according to a complaint in the lawsuit.

She fled the office, but realized she had dropped her car keys in her haste. When she returned, Mekhail grabbed her waist, pressed himself against her again and licked and kissed her neck as she began to cry, the complaint in the suit says.

She reported the assaults immediately. Hospital officials allegedly tried to pressure her to quit, she claimed.

“I feel like they was covering up a lot,” she said. “They didn’t want to fire him, they want(ed) to get rid of me, then get rid of him, basically.”

She said when she confided in co-workers about the incident, two told her they, too, had been assaulted by Mekhail.

One, a temp clerk in the vaccine department, claims in her lawsuit Mekhail began flirting with her around early 2021 and dangling “permanent job opportunities” before her.

Once he got her in his office, he shut the door and tried to lock it. She objected. He asked her to take off her mask, while touching her face and buttocks, the lawsuit alleges.

“You are agency, so whatever happens here, stays here,” he allegedly said, referring to her temp status.

Hospital officials took no action over her complaint either, she alleges, even moving Mekhail to her floor at one point.

The third accuser, employed in patient relations, claims Mekhail flirted with her for awhile then got her into his office on March 23, 2022.

There he pulled out the screwdriver and moved to the office door, saying he wanted to “keep people out.” He blocked the door, grabbed her arm, then “violently” groped her buttocks.

“Show me your tattoos,” he allegedly demanded. Then, pointing to his erection, said, “Look what you did.”

She fled. Later, Mekhail repeatedly asked her if he did something to offend her and “could they talk.”

“Unfortunately, it is clear that Coney Island Hospital fostered an environment that permitted a predator like Ayman Mekhail to feel comfortable and empowered,” said attorney Michael Zilberg, who is representing the three victims with law partner Gary Certain.

Mekhail’s criminal lawyer Patrick Jerome Brackley told The News he will “vigorously” appeal the conviction. “This case was a systematic attempt to frame an individual and sue the hospital,” he said.

Brackley described the alleged victim’s trial testimony as “filled with inconsistencies.”

“There was a video of her coming into the office, leaving and coming back,” he said. “There was no corroboration. In the end justice will prevail.”

A spokesman for the hospital, one section of which is named after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, declined comment on the lawsuits.

“NYC Health + Hospitals fully investigated the allegations, found them to be substantiated, and the employee is no longer with the system,” he said.

A fourth woman is expected to file a lawsuit in the near future.

Meanwhile, Mekhail’s sentencing is scheduled for later this month. He faces up to a year in jail.

“I just want him to pay for whatever he did to me, like, emotionally, mentally,” said the victim who testified. “It’s been over a year, and I’m still going through it.”