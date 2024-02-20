Three Oak Ridge schools receive 'reward' status

Three Oak Ridge schools - Glenwood, Linden and Willow Brook elementary schools - have been named reward schools by the Tennessee Department of Education, described as the top distinction a public school can earn in the state.

Bruce Borchers

The schools earn the distinction for “exemplifying student success in achievement and growth,” according to a letter of recognition signed by Tennessee Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds. According to an Oak Ridge Schools news release, recognition reflects the work and achievement over the 2022-23 school year and is based on each school’s federal accountability score. That score, the release stated, is "a complex calculation that includes numerical scores for student achievement, student growth, chronic absenteeism and the proficiency of English Language Learners, or students whose first language is not English."

Linden Elementary School teacher Stephanie Smith chats with students during their first day back from break on Monday, July 24, 2023.

“Reward School status is a tremendous honor and something we aim for every year,” Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Bruce Borchers is quoted as saying in the release. “Schools are being evaluated more than ever, but at the core of each of these designations is a focus on student achievement. In Oak Ridge Schools, we are committed to a ‘student-first’ approach, keeping our instruction and decision-making focused on student achievement first and foremost. This recognition is a testament the outstanding work of our teachers and administrators to fulfill that commitment each and every day.”

Reward status is determined by a nation-wide, federal calculation. School Letter Grades, which were introduced in December 2023, are determined by the state. Both designations rely heavily on student test scores to determine levels of student achievement and growth.

Previous distinctions for Oak Ridge Schools

Linden was named one of 353 schools across the nation, and one of six in Tennessee, to be named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education in September.

The recognition identified Linden as an Exemplary High Performing School for being among Tennessee’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Tennessee has released letter grades for every public K-12 school in the state in December and Oak Ridge Schools received an A at six of the seven schools graded, making those schools among the highest rated ones in the state. While Woodland's student achievement numbers outperformed the state average in every area, the school received a C letter grade overall due to the weight applied to student growth in the equation, according to information from the city school system.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Three Oak Ridge schools receive 'reward' status