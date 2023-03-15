Three officers shoot armed man outside of his south Fort Worth house, police say

Three Fort Worth police officers on Tuesday night fired upon a man with a handgun when he presented them with a deadly threat outside of his south Fort Worth house, a police department spokesperson said.

The man was shot about 7:45 p.m. in the in the 5600 block of Wedgworth Road. His condition was stable, and he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The officers were at the house because the man’s wife called 911 and reported he was suicidal, was armed with a gun while threatening her and refusing to leave, the spokesperson said.

The officers saw the man sitting on the front porch. They told him to put his gun down. He did not.

The man presented officers with a deadly threat, police said. The department spokesperson did not describe the threat.

The executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, a union that represents officers in legal matters, said the man fired at the officers.

The police spokesperson did not release the names of the civilian who was shot or the officers.

Officers assigned to the police department’s crisis intervention team were on their way to the scene, but the first officers there shot the man before they arrived.

A weapon was found in the immediate area where the man was taken into custody, the department spokesperson said.

The police department’s major case and internal affairs units are conducting investigations. A Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office employee was at the scene.