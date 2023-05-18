Three officers placed on administrative leave after May 16 officer-involved shooting in Aiken

May 18—Three officers have been placed on administrative leave after they were involved in a shooting incident in Aiken that sent a local man to the hospital.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Department of Public Safety said Sgt. Marquis Davis and Public Safety Officers Zachary Church and Chris Weathersbee have been placed on administrative leave per the department's policy after the May 16 incident.

The incident began around 1:45 a.m. when Davis was approached by Richard Dale McCarty, 30, of North Augusta at a gas station at the intersection of Whiskey and Pine Log roads.

After a brief conversation, McCarthy rammed Davis's vehicle before he exited through the passenger side window and chasing Davis with a knife.

While Davis was attempting to separate himself from McCarty, Church and Weathersbee arrived at the scene to assist and McCarty was shot.

No officers were injured, and McCarty was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SLED has charged McCarty with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

McCarty was booked into the Aiken County detention center on May 18 and has no bond.