Three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers seriously injured in shooting Wednesday

Three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were injured during a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

In a message posted to Twitter about 4:30 p.m., Kansas City police said the officers’ injuries were serious but not thought to be life-threatening. The KCPD said the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department asked it to investigate the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened near 18th Street and Parallel Parkway.

Police stand near the scene where three officers were shot Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

In a news conference shortly after 5 p.m., Dr. Sean Kumer, associate chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said the officers were able to converse.

KU Police Chief Brad Deichler said it was “an emotional time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

The Star’s Katie Moore contributed to this report.