Three officers seriously injured in Kansas City, Kansas, police involved shooting

Three Kansas City, Kansas, officers were seriously injured during a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Kansas City Police Department.

The officers’ injuries are not thought to be life threatening, according to the department.

Police say the shooting happened near 18th Street and Parallel Parkway.

There has been an officer involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. @KCKPDHQ has asked for our agency to investigate. Preliminary info: 3 officers have been shot. All are serious, but non-life threatening injuries at this time. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 5, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.