Three officers seriously injured in Kansas City, Kansas, police involved shooting

Jenna Thompson

Three Kansas City, Kansas, officers were seriously injured during a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Kansas City Police Department.

The officers’ injuries are not thought to be life threatening, according to the department.

Police say the shooting happened near 18th Street and Parallel Parkway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.