Three officers shot in Philly
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
The Brewers and Marlins put up a fight, but the Diamondbacks and Phillies prevailed in Tuesday's Game 1s of the NL wild-card series
The Phillies are back in the playoffs for a second straight season, and the Brewers have claimed the NL's No. 3 seed.
Charlie Manuel, who won the 2008 World Series with the Phillies, is making great strides in his recovery.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).
Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
French police have arrested five former Ubisoft executives after an investigation into sexual assault and harassment at the company. Among those taken into custody was former Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
IronNet, a once-promising cybersecurity startup founded by a former NSA director and funded by cyber and defense investors, has shuttered and laid off its remaining staff following its collapse. In a regulatory filing published Friday, IronNet's president and chief financial officer Cameron Pforr said the company had ceased all business activities as it prepares for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, effectively liquidating the company's remaining assets to pay its remaining debts. The Virginia-based IronNet was founded in 2014 by retired four-star general Keith Alexander, soon after he departed as the former director of the National Security Agency during the biggest leak (at the time) of government secrets by former contractor Edward Snowden.
Bryce Harper lit up umpire Ángel Hernández after he was called out on a checked swing Thursday.
Microsoft alum Panos Panay has been tapped to lead Amazon’s Devices & Services (D&S) business, the e-commerce giant confirmed today. Panay was previously with Microsoft for over 19 years, most recently serving as its EVP and chief product officer, leading the Windows + Devices division. Panay began his tenure at Microsoft in the role of group program manager, PC hardware, back in 2004.
The U.S. has the highest rate of single parenthood anywhere in the world. Some researchers say family structure is an underappreciated source of many of America's thorniest problems.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.
The towns of Pomfret and Woodstock, Vt. voted to shut down access to Sleepy Hollow Farm — the "most photographed spot" in the entire state — after years of influencers and photographers clogging up the roads.
FinanceGPT is a generative AI startup built to help companies in their financial analysis tasks. Initially built for startups without in-house finance teams, and VCs looking to run financial health checks for their portfolios in Africa, FinanceGPT (Ipoxcap) says it has over the last five months grown to attract a diverse range of clientele including investment managers and finance officers out to fast-track their fiscal reporting. FinanceGPT, which is part of the 2023 Startup Battlefield 200 cohort, leverages its proprietary AI models and GPT-4 to, amongst other capabilities, generate financial ratios that show the overall state of a business, make predictions on future performance and forecast valuations, based on the uploaded accounting data.
Google just released a fake ad for the iPager, a made up retro-style beeper that shows off the limitations of Apple’s SMS text messaging platform. Apple’s continued reliance on SMS tech has impacted interoperability between iOS and Android devices.
Two former Andreessen Horowitz crypto division executives, Nassim Eddequiouaq and Riyaz Faizullabhoy, launched web3 startup Bastion this week with $25 million in seed funding. Eddequiouaq was chief security officer, while Faizullabhoy was chief technology officer. Along with the funding, Bastion launched a suite of products so companies can integrate web3 infrastructure into their existing enterprise technologies.
Copilot AI was Microsoft's main focus during its fall event, but the company had two new consumer laptops to show off as well.