Three officers terminated from Fort Worth Police Department after investigations

The Fort Worth Police Department terminated three officers’ employment, each for separate offenses, according to a Wednesday news release.

Detective Bryan Lafaurie, Officer Derek Maly and Officer Darrell Coker were fired last week after internal investigations into breaking FWPD policies. Lafaurie and Coker face criminal charges.

In July, FWPD responded to a burglary in progress call for service after reports that someone forced his way into a residence with a gun, according to the release. During the investigation, officers determined that Lafaurie, who was off duty at the time, entered the home to confront teenagers he thought stole his property earlier in the day, police said.

Pending, administrative and criminal investigations into the incident, Lafaurie was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers.

He was arrested on July 12 and was indicted by a Tarrant County Grand Jury on Nov. 16 on the offense of burglary of a habitation.

In a review of the administrative investigation, Lafaurie’s chain of command determined he violated various FWPD policies. Police Chief Neil Noakes agreed and terminated Lafaurie’s employment on Dec. 13.

Lafaurie had been with the FWPD for nine years, and was assigned to the Digital Forensics Unit.

On Nov. 28, Saginaw police arrested Maly after responding to a domestic violence incident while he was off duty.

When FWPD learned of the arrest, an administrative investigation immediately began and Maly was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all powers pending the outcome of the investigation. His employment was terminated on Dec. 14.

Coker was fired related to an incident that happened in November 2021.

In April 2022, FWPD received a complaint alleging Coker was on duty when he used a city computer to run an individual’s information through the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System two separate times with no law enforcement reason.

In June 2022, the FWPD Special Investigations Unit filed a criminal case with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 28, 2022, Coker was indicted by a Tarrant County Grand Jury for Breach of Computer Security and turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for arrest. He was placed on unpaid suspension as the investigation was being concluded.

After review and Noakes’ approval, Coker was fired on Dec. 15.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior,” the releases read. “Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community.”