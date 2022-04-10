Three Oklahoma sisters sentenced for plot to kill ex, new wife

An Oklahoma woman who plotted to kill her child’s father and his new wife while they traded custody was sentenced Friday, along with her two sisters.

Tierzah Mapson, 29, arranged to meet her ex, with whom she welcomed a child in 2013, in June 2018 in Eldridge, Ala., halfway between her home in Tulsa and his home in Orlando, according to the Department of Justice.

On June 18, the victim and his new wife arrived in Eldridge, about 60 miles outside of Birmingham, and waited for Mapson to arrive with their child.

“Sorry, a little while longer. (Child) got sick and puked,” she texted him after he asked where they were.

Twenty minutes later, bullets began flying, hitting the child’s father in the shoulder and lodging in his chest. As he tried to get out of the car, the gunfire continued, even as the couple fled inside a store.

The man was rushed to a Tuscaloosa hospital and treated for non-life threatening wounds.

Officials traced the gunshots to a wooded area behind a church, where a white truck had been spotted just before the shooting. Mapson owned a white 2009 Ford F-150 pickup.

When interviews by police, Mapson claimed that her stalker had stolen the truck and driven it from Daytona to Alabama, according to AL.com.

Investigators later found a note on Mapson’s phone with a to-do list that included “disguises, ladder, climbing rope, binoculars, ‘write down what to text (the victim),’ luck beads, bless and luck, gloves and ‘after avoid Ala.’”

They also found more than 150 texts between Mapson and her sisters, 25-year-old Elisa Mapson and 33-year-old Charis, including one from Elisa to Charis that said “It’s just a Halo,” seemingly referring to the first-person shooter video game.

Tierzah and Elisa were arrested in September 2019 after a “brief” struggle at a campsite in Eureka, Calif., according to the Fortuna Police Department. Charis was later arrested as well.

Tierzah Mapson has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and discharging of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, two counts of interstate domestic violence and two counts of interstate stalking.

Story continues

Elisa Mapson and Charis Mapson were each sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and discharging of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and two counts of stalking.

“I applaud the sentences handed down today, as the Mapsons showed no regard for human life as they carried out their conspiracy,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., said in a statement Friday.

“This case is a perfect example of how law enforcement can combine resources and efforts to bring violent criminals to justice.”