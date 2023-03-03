Three-year-old child dies at hospital after Fort Mill car crash, police say

A child has died after a crash in Fort Mill where a car overturned, according to police and an incident report.

The child, age 3, was a passenger in the car and died at a hospital Friday after the single-vehicle wreck, according to a written statement from the Fort Mill Police Department.

The identity and gender of the child has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The driver and an adult passenger in the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fort Mill police responded around midnight to Munn Road near Fort Mill High School, according to the collision report and the statement from Fort Mill police Capt. Steven Bivins.

Munn Road is in northern York County, and runs parallel to Interstate 77 and U.S. 21 south of S.C. 160.

The car, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, went off the road an overturned, according to the police department collision report.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said in the statement.

The road fatality is the sixth in York County in 2023, according to online statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates on this developing story.