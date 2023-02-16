Three-year-old son of Florida corrections officer fatally shoots self after finding handgun

The 3-year-old son of a Florida corrections officer fatally shot himself after he discovered a firearm tucked in a nightstand at his home, according to authorities.

“Clearly, you have to say it, this should never have happened,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a news conference Thursday. “This should not have happened. We should not be standing here having this conversation.”

The tragedy unfolded Wednesday evening at a home in Deland’s Daytona Park Estates community, located about 40 miles north of Orlando, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The 9 mm handgun, which was not department-issued, discharged a single time, Chitwood said. It’s not clear how exactly the gun went off and authorities are still working to determine how the child gained access to the hiding spot.

Typically the family keeps the weapon stashed in a safe, which recently stopped working, Chitwood said, adding that they also had a second firearm hidden on top of their refrigerator.

At the time of the accidental shooting, the boy and his 8-year-old brother were being supervised by their 16-year-old sister while their parents were grocery shopping. Chitwood said the teen was the one who placed the emergency 911 call, which he described as “heartbreaking.”

“My brother shot himself and he’s not breathing,” she said through sobs. “... My parents were at the store and I was watching them and I was in my room... and my little brother shot himself in the head!”

Neither the child nor his parents have been identified. No charges have been filed.