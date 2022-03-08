Three year old victim in house in Lexington with double homicide dies from injuries

The 3 year old child critically injured in the incident that left two others dead in Lexington last week has died, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 2, Lexington Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Burgess Street after a 911 caller reported smoke coming from an apartment where there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot.

Police forced their way into the apartment and discovered two adult males and a 3-year-old female with multiple life-threatening gunshot and stab wounds.

The two adults, identified as Lionel Coker, 56, of the residence on Burgess Street and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was taken from the apartment where there was smoke evident to nearby firefighters for emergency aid until EMS arrived. She was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

According to law enforcement, the child died from her injuries on Friday. The name of the vicitm is not being released at the request of the family.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, but initial reports indicate the child was the granddaughter of one of the victims who was babysitting her at the time of the shooting.

Brian Mose, 54, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of felony murder, felony arson, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement said there are also pending charges in connection with the injuries and subsequent death of the child.

Once officers cleared the scene, firefighters from the Lexington Fire Department entered the home and discovered the structure was not on fire, but items had been placed on the stove and were smoking. Lexington police said the items were deliberately set ablaze to destroy evidence connected to the shooting.

At a press conference on Thursday, Lexington Police Chief Robby Rummage said that information provided by witnesses assisted the police in getting a description of the suspect's vehicle and possible location. Mose was taken into custody at his residence in Winston-Salem on Thursday.

Law enforcement say the suspect was known to the victims and there was evidence of an altercation inside the house prior or during the incident. Rummage said there was evidence cash had been taken from the scene.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.

