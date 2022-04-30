Three OU meteorology students die in car crash Friday on way home from storm chasing

A tight-knit community of weather lovers and storm chasers is grieving after the deaths of three University of Oklahoma meteorology students in a car crash late Friday while returning to Norman from storm chasing in Kansas.

The loss of the students, Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, has prompted many to express their grief, but also to remember why they loved them.

From left to right, Drake Brooks, Nicholas Nair, and Gavin Short take a selfie to send to their friends while storm chasing in Kansas on Friday. The three OU meteorology students died later that night in an accident on Interstate 35.

Leigh O'Neal, a geographic information science major at OU, said the three students were the "kindest, smartest people" she'd ever met. O'Neal said a selfie they sent to their friends Friday is a perfect representation of how funny they were.

"You couldn't be around them without laughing your ass off," she said.

"They truly would do anything to help others out, even before their own well being," O'Neal added. "They are already missed greatly. Their loss is insanely painful for us all."

Nair, Short and Brooks were driving southbound on a wet Interstate 35 near Tonkawa when their SUV hydroplaned, left the roadway to the right and then came back onto the highway and stopped. The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan was struck by a semi traveling in the same direction, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Gavin Short, orange shirt, and Nicholas Nair, left of Short, are pictured with their friends. Short and Nair died in a fatal car crash while coming home after storm chasing in Kansas.

The three were pronounced dead at the scene. Tonkawa Fire Department officials and paramedics worked nearly five and a half hours to remove them from the wreckage. The semi truck driver was transported to a hospital in Blackwell but has since been released.

The accident took place around 11:23 p.m. Friday night, just three hours after the students witnessed a small tornado north of Herrington, Kansas, according to their Twitter accounts.

Evan Short, 17, Gavin Short's younger brother, said Gavin "lived more in his 1.5 years at OU than in his first 18 years of life."

Story continues

"I can find solace in the idea that now he can live among the clouds which he loved so much," Evan Short said.

Gavin Short, 19, is pictured holding a storm chaser sign he received last Christmas.

Those in the weather and meteorology community took to Twitter Saturday to express their condolences over the news.

Chris Dixon, a fellow OU meteorology student, was part of a separate group of students storm chasing Friday. He saw his first tornado over Andover, Kansas, but woke up Saturday to hear that three peers had died.

In the past 24 hours, I've had a range of emotions. I was sad (I thought my first chase was going to be a bust), I was joy-filled (I saw my first tornado), and I was in shock (waking up to news that fellow OU students died). — Chris Dixon (@catholic_wx) April 30, 2022

"Words cannot describe this rollercoaster of emotions from one of the highest points of my life to one of the most close-to-home serious ones," Dixon wrote on Twitter Saturday.

A well known storm chaser and OU meteorology alum Reed Timmer called the students friends and said they are close to his heart.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends," Timmer said.

Heartbreaking loss of 3 OU students in an accident on the way back from chasing. These students are close to my heart and a shining light in the weather community. Words cannot describe the sadness. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends. RIP my friends — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Three OU Meteorology students die on I-35 after Kansas storm chasing