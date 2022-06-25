Three overnight shootings in Jacksonville on Friday night

Friday night, the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office responded to three separate shootings between 9 and 11 p.m.

The first of these shootings happened at approximately 9:41 p.m. Marked patrol units responded to a person shot on University Boulevard West. The police located a man in his mid to late 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is being conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit.

At this time, the incident is not believed to be a continued threat to the community, and there are no suspects or persons of interest outstanding.

The second shooting happened around 9:45 p.m., and officers were dispatched to A Phillip Randolph Boulevard. Once officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries. The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident.

The final shooting of the night happened at 11:25 p.m., and officers responded to an individual shot on Labelle Street. JSO reported that the victim was walking in the area of an apartment complex when he was shot in the back by an unknown assailant. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

JSO currently has no suspect description, but the Violent Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are conducting an active investigation.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, they are asked to contact JSO via:

• The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500;

• The JSO crime tips email address: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

• The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS.

