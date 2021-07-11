Three peers face ban on Lords facilities after failing to take sexual harassment course

Lord Kalms - Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament

Three peers face being banned from facilities in the House of Lords after failing to take a controversial sexual harassment course.



Lord Kalms, the former Tory Party Treasurer, Lord James and Lord Willoughby de Broke are set to be barred from “dining and banqueting facilities”, the library and research facilities and meeting rooms that can be booked in advance.



They will be allowed to communicate with staff only by email in order to limit “interactions with others in the parliamentary community until they have completed the training”.



The two-hour “Valuing Everyone” course, aimed at stamping out sexual harassment and bullying, has faced criticism from both the Commons and the Lords and has been described as a waste of money.



Lord Willoughby de Broke, 82, told a committee that the course was “virtue-signalling”, adding: “However much training I get I will never value everyone; as an example I will never be able to value murderous terrorists, however many re-education or self-criticism camps I am required to attend.”



Lord James, 83, said that he would not take the course because of concerns about the impact on his freedom of speech.



Lord Kalms, 89, told the committee they should instead look at his record at the helm of the electronics retailer Dixons, adding: “During that period I was at the forefront of female equal rights and pay well ahead of legalisation.”



Around 60 peers had originally faced investigation, including Baroness Boothroyd - the first and only female Commons Speaker, who had not attended because she was recovering from open heart surgery. The other investigations were closed.



The sanctions were approved by the Lord Conduct Committee, which is chaired by the former Supreme Court judge Lord Mance, and are expected to be rubber-stamped after a debate in the House of Lords later this month.



They will take effect after they have been approved by the House, at which point the three will have their access to the facilities restricted until they complete the course, which they have been told to do by the end of the month.



The committee concluded that “while there is no suggestion” that the three men “behaved inappropriately”, their breach of the code “requires some sanction”.



It defended the training, which has been criticised as unrealistic, saying that “sadly, these scenarios have been based on real incidents involving members of the House”.



Challenge Consultancy has been paid £885,354 for running the course across Westminster, the House of Commons speaker has said.