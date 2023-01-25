Three people arrested in armed burglary

Jan. 24—CHIPPEWA FALLS — Three people are facing charges after a home break-in Saturday on the south side of Chippewa Falls, where victims were struck in their head by a handgun.

Elijah T. Johnson, 23, of Eau Claire is facing possible charges of armed robbery, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by injury, substantial battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Jeremiah J. Maki, 20, is facing possible charges of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property. Also Rachael L. Hahn, 19, is facing a possible charge of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon. None of them have been charged at this time.

According to a press release from Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, officers responded to a call of a house break-in at 750 Harding Street on Saturday. An "emotionally distraught female" was on the phone, reporting the armed robbery by Johnson and Maki. All parties had left the area prior to the officers' arrival.

"Officers spoke to the caller and the other tenant in the residence," Kelm wrote. "The caller said she heard a loud banging outside of their apartment door and then forced entry was made into the apartment through their deadbolted door. Investigating officers believe that Maki had forced entry into the residence. Johnson reportedly had a handgun and struck the tenant one or two times in his face, causing him to fall. The caller then stood up and Johnson struck her in the head with the handgun."

The tenant stood back up and Johnson reportedly threatened to shoot him if he moved. When the caller initially heard the banging, she had dialed 911. During the incident, Maki reportedly tried to take her phone. Items were stolen from the residence. The subjects fled the scene in a black sedan. There was blood scattered throughout areas of the apartment.

EMS transported both victims to an area hospital for their injuries.

Story continues

"This was not a random act," Kelm wrote. "The parties involved in this incident were known to each other and it is believed they had been arguing over social media prior to this incident occurring. There does not appear to be danger to the general public."

Officers attempted to locate the suspects in this case throughout the day. The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office located and arrested Johnson that evening. CFPD officers interviewed Johnson and recovered the firearm believed to be used in this incident. On Jan. 23, Maki came to the police department and was arrested.

Officers have continued to investigate this crime and have learned that the black sedan was driven by a Rachael Hahn. This investigation is still ongoing.