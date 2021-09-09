Three people arrested in death of man found shot outside restaurant, Kentucky cops say

Three people were arrested Wednesday in the death of a 20-year-old man found shot in a car outside a restaurant, Kentucky police say.

Police in Bardstown responded Tuesday morning to a report of shots fired on Camptown Road. Officers found 20-year-old George Riney suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of BJ’s Steakhouse, The Kentucky Standard reported.

Riney was flown to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Bardstown police said.

Bardstown Police Maj. Kevin Thompson told the newspaper the shadows of suspects and an SUV they were driving were spotted in surveillance video.

A day after the shootings, Bardstown police announced 19-year-old Andrew Toogood was charged with murder in Riney’s death. Two others — 20-year-old Dominick Woods and 22-year-old Brittney Childers — were charged with complicity to murder.

Details of the shooting were not disclosed.

Riney was described in an obituary as a 2018 graduate of Montgomery County High School who “loved playing sports and spending time with friends and family.”

