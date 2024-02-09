Three people arrested in Marion on animal cruelty charges

Dozens of animals were rescued from a Marion home following a two-week investigation regarding animal cruelty and neglect.

On Wednesday, humane agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 150 block of Latourette Street and rescued 59 animals. According to a news release, the list includes:

Eight canines of varying breeds

Four felines of varying breeds

Three rabbits

10 gerbils

One guinea pig

Four rats

28 degu

One bearded dragon

Charges of prohibitions concerning animals and cruelty to animals are pending against three individuals.

Sheriff Matt Bayles recognized the efforts the humane agents put into animal abuse cases.

“Our humane agents will continue to put forth the effort to protect those that cannot protect themselves and will prosecute those responsible for animal neglect and abuse," Bayles said in the release.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County Sheriff's Office arrests three people for animal cruelty