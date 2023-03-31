Three people arrested over brutal beating of Tekashi 6ix9ine outside gym sauna

Three people have been arrested in connection to the assault on controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine earlier this month.

Footage showed the 26-year-old FEFE MC – real name Daniel Hernandez – lying on the ground outside a Florida gym sauna while being hit by multiple assailants.

Rafael Medina Jr, 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, have now been arrested for assaulting and robbing, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday (30 March).

According to People, police records show all three men are being held at Palm Beach County Jail and are expected to attend their first hearing on Friday (31 March).

In a statement to NBC News after the incident, Hernandez’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said the rapper was attacked in the sauna by “three or four thugs who beat him up”.

“Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” Lazzaro said. “Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.”

TMZ obtained pictures of the rapper in hospital, which show cuts and bruises on his face.

All three suspects should be attending first appearance this morning. After first appearance the PC affadavit can be obtained from the Palm Beach County Clerks Office. pic.twitter.com/tZvlhNUpah — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 31, 2023

6ix9ine has previously claimed to be in fear for his life after he testified against members of the Nine Trey gang in 2018, which resulted in a shortened sentence after he was arrested for racketeering, attempted murder and several weapons charges.

“I will never lead a normal life since my cooperation made me a target for Nine Trey as well as other gangs,” he said, according to the court documents. “I live with that fear every day.”

Last year, the rapper told a judge that he was “struggling to make ends meet” in response to a lawsuit brought against him by victims of a 2018 robbery he was present for.

His accountant, Justin Kobay, claimed that 6ix9ine’s net worth stands at “technically less than zero”.

A three-part documentary series, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, was released on Showtime in the US last year.

In interviews promoting the project, director Karam Gill, who did not meet 6ix9ine, called the rapper a “horrible human being”.