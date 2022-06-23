UPDATE: Juvenile charged in Ocean City stabbing that sent three to hospital, police say

Ocean City police responded to an incident with multiple stabbing at about 11:58 p.m Monday, June 20.

The officers responded to the 10 block of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers, located three victims with stab wounds.

A juvenile male that was involved in the altercation was arrested and charged with affray. Additional suspects fled the scene.

Ocean City Fire Department also responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care. One victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second victim was flown to Christiana Hospital and the third victim was transported by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment.

The first victim, an 18-year-old male from Wye Mills, Md., was flown to Shock Trauma and has since been released. The second victim, a 21-year-old male from Wye Mills, Md., was flown to Christiana Hospital and is currently in stable condition. The third victim, a 17-year-old male from Centreville, Md., was transported by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating this incident.

This investigation is still active at this time.

