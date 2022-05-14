Three people charged in death of man whose body was left along a Canton Township road

CANTON – Three people have been charged for causing the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday night on the side of Hardington Avenue NE in Canton Township.

Two of those people face additional charges, according to Stark County Jail records.

Jeremy A. Morlock, 43, of 616 Correll Ave. NE, is charged with aggravated murder and a parole violation, according to jail records. Clayton J. Smart, 24, and Mary Ann Soliday, both of the Correll Avenue NE address, are charged with complicity to aggravated murder.

Morlock and Soliday also face charges of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault. It is unclear from jail records if the charges are related to Pomeroy's death.

All three were arrested and taken to jail Friday morning. Morlock was found at an apartment in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue NW, while Smart and Soliday were found at the Correll Avenue NE residence.

Charges related to Pomeroy's murder were added Friday evening.

More: Stark authorities seek help in solving case of body found in Canton Township

According to reports, Pomeroy's body was wrapped in a blanket and plastic bag bound together with a chain and bungee cord. Investigators believe he had been deceased for more than 24 hours before the body was found.

Someone driving along the street at around 9 p.m. Tuesday saw the body and called authorities.

The additional charges against Morlock and Soliday stem from the kidnapping, rape and physical assault of an unidentified victim. According to the arrest records, the victim was tied up in a basement and assaulted.

Arrest records state the victim had visible injuries and was taken to Mercy Cleveland Clinic Medical Center, then transported to Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. The records don't say where or when the victim was found.

Further details were not available Saturday.

