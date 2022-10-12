Three people have been charged in the incident surrounding a Milwaukee police officer being struck by a vehicle

Milwaukee Police Officers and other investigators work near West Villard Avenue and North 38th Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, where a police officer who was chasing a car was struck.

Three siblings have been charged in connection to the incident surrounding a Milwaukee police officer being struck by a vehicle last week.

Indira Juniel, 30, is charged with three counts, including first-degree attempted homicide after officials say she struck the officer with her car.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence on the 4100 block of West Eggert Place. The target of the warrant was the younger brother of Indira Juniel — Wallace Juniel, 29.

The warrant stemmed from a drug and firearm investigation surrounding Wallace Juniel.

Police were conducting surveillance on the home last Tuesday, when officers observed Wallace Juniel exit the residence and get into a black Dodge Avenger. Roughly 10 minutes later, officers observed Indira Juniel exit the residence and get into a white Pontiac Grand Prix.

Two detectives decided to follow Wallace Juniel, and the criminal complaint states that Wallace Juniel pulled over as soon as he saw an unmarked squad pull behind him in the 5000 block of North 42nd Street.

Detectives observed a bag, with an imprint of a gun, on the passenger seat.

Detectives asked Wallace Juniel to exit the vehicle, but he responded "no" and started his engine. Detectives opened the front doors with their guns drawn, but Wallace Juniel put the car in drive and drove away.

Two other officers observed Wallace Juniel's vehicle fail to stop at a posted stop sign. From there, the Dodge increased speeds to at least double the posted speed limit.

The police pursuit went on for approximately six minutes, before the Dodge ran a traffic signal on West Villard Avenue and North Hopkins Street and struck an occupied vehicle.

Wallace Juniel fled on foot.

During the foot pursuit, officers say they heard an engine revving from behind them. Then, the white Pontiac driven by Indira Juniel struck an officer, knocking him to the ground.

Another detective involved in the foot pursuit then discharged his firearm twice at Indira Juniel, before the white Pontiac drove off.

The officer who was struck was stiff, unconscious and unresponsive; his eyes were open but rolled back in his head and his breath was deep and labored. The officer also suffered a lacerations to his forehead, forearms, left shoulder and left hand.

The officer was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a head injury and received nine stiches to his forehead.

Wallace Juniel was eventually taken into custody at gunpoint near where he discarded his firearm. The criminal complaint also states he resisted arrest.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by Wallace Juniel suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

Later that day, officers located the white Pontiac parked behind a residence in the 4700 block of North 58th Street. The criminal complaint states that surveillance video showed Indira Juniel park the car a couple minutes after striking an officer, before running through yards.

Video also shows Indira Juniel being picked up by a red Pontiac Grand Prix in the area of the 5700 block of West Hampton Avenue, roughly 17 minutes after parking the white Pontiac.

The Juniels' mother told investigators that Indira Juniel called her "freaking out" and asked her to pick her up. The mother then picked up Indira Juniel and took her to the Dewey Medical Center in Wauwatosa.

Later that night, Indira Juniel was arrested at the medical center.

Three days after the incident, investigators went to the City of Milwaukee Tow Lot to locate the white Pontiac and were able to recover data from the vehicle's airbag control module.

The data recovered shows approximately five seconds prior to striking the officer the vehicle was traveling 25 mph and the driver was applying the vehicle's brakes. Approximately three seconds prior to impact, the vehicle was traveling 17 mph.

At this point, the driver released the brakes and applied 74% of the vehicle's throttle. The driver increased speed to 24 mph approximately one second prior to impact, which is the last recorded data point before impact.

Officers conducted a search warrant on the Juniels' residence in the 4100 block of West Eggert Place, where they discovered James Robinson, 48, the older brother of the Juniels. Robinson told officers he sleeps in the garage, where officers found a handgun.

Due to his criminal record — a felony conviction for fleeing — Robinson is prohibited from having a firearm. Robinson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wallace Juniel also has a felony on his record and current open felony charges, including first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was out on bail after posting $3,500 last year. The case is still open with a future court date of Dec. 12.

Indira Juniel received three felony counts in connection to last week's incident, including attempted homicide, hit and run, and recklessly endangering safety.

Wallace Juniel received four felony counts and two misdemeanor counts, including fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping and obstructing an officer.

