Three people charged after machetes brandished during ‘neighbor dispute’ in CT

Two people armed themselves with machetes during a dispute between neighbors in Bridgeport on Sunday.

The incident was reported at about 5:33 p.m. in the 200 block of Willow Street where officers were dispatched for a neighbor dispute involving a vehicle blocking a driveway, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

During the dispute, 46-year-old Clive Samuels of Stratford grabbed what was described as a machete and began waving it at 47-year-old Christine Medley of New Haven, police said. Medley struck Samuels with a broomstick in the middle of the street before the two were separated, according to police.

Medley then grabbed her own machete from a nearby vehicle, police said.

In addition to witness statements, police said they were able to view a video of the altercation.

Samuels and Medley were each charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and second-degree breach of peace.

Medley’s bail was set at $10,000.

Samuels was additionally charged with first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. His bail was set at $15,000.

Following the dispute, police also said they charged a third person, Adrian Horner, with second-degree breach of peace and released him on a promise to appear.