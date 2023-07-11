Three people charged Monday after weekend shooting near Shawnee Mission Northwest

Three men were charged Monday after a shooting Saturday evening near Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

Shawnee police arrested Coltroy Clinton, 44, Harron McGautha, 23, and Ricky Waller, 28, and one other individual in connection with the shooting. The first three were charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

The fourth person, whose name was not disclosed, was released from custody.

Bond for the three individuals charged is set at $35,000.

Officers were sent to the area of Shawnee Mission Northwest where the shots were first heard that evening, according to the department’s press release. After investigating, the officers learned two vehicles were involved in the shooting.

Police found the vehicles about 1.5 miles away — near 75th St. and Quivira. The four individuals were taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

None of the victims at either locations sustained any injuries.

Shawnee Mission School District Chief Communications Officer David A. Smith said there was no district activities or summer school happening that day.

Anyone with information can contact the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).