Three people charged with murder in 2018 killing of man in College Hill, prosecutors say

Three people are facing murder charges more than four years after 58-year-old Raymond Heard was found shot in College Hill, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

Jamal Jewell, of Springfield Township, Alexis Hill, also of Springfield Township, and Michael Hill, of Mount Airy, were all indicted Thursday on charges of murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Jewell and Michael Hill are also facing weapons possession charges, court records show.

In November 2018, Cincinnati police officers responded to the 4700 block of Gray Road for a report of a person shot, officials said.

The officers found Heard had been shot, officials said, adding he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Thursday evening, jail records did not indicate that any of the suspects are in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center and court records related to the case were unavailable.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Three charged over 4 years after man was shot, killed in College Hill