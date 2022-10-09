Three people charged in shooting of man in Belleville

The three suspects who were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in the 800 block of 39th Street in Belleville were charged Saturday, according to authoities.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office charged Ralen J. Liverpool, 21, of Belleville with two counts of aggravated battery, discharging a firearm, two counts of home invasion and two counts of armed robbery.

Bail for Liverpool was set at $260,000.

LRae E. Liverpool, of Belleville was charged with one count of armed robbery and home invasion. Her bond was set at $250,000.

Aria J. Wheeler, 19, of unincorporated Belleville, was charged with one count of robbery, one count of armed robbery and one count of home invasion. Her bond was set at $250,000.

“The suspects will be arraigned and taken to St. Clair County Jail,” Belleville Police Capt. Todd Keilbach said.

“And, police are not seeking any other suspects,” Assistant Police Chief Mark Heffernan added.

The male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a St. Louis hospital. Police said the wounds appeared to be non- life-threatening

A medical condition update on the victim was not immediately available.

Belleville police were dispatched to the 800 block of 39th Street at 11:10 am. Thursday after they received a call of a reported shooting there, Heffernan said..

After arriving on scene, Belleville police located a 21-year old male victim who had been shot multiple times. Police did not release his name.

Heffernan said the victim knew the suspects, and, as Heffernan noted, police are not looking for any other suspects.