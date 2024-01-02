Three people charged with shoplifting from Worth Avenue stores Gucci and The RealReal

Palm Beach police arrested three people they say stole from, and also attempted to steal from, two luxury retailers on Worth Avenue.

The three men — a 20-year-old with no address, a 21-year-old from Miami and a 27-year-old from Orlando — face charges of loitering or prowling, resisting an officer without violence and grand theft of more than $750 and less than $5,000, Palm Beach County jail records show.

According to an arrest report, a Palm Beach police officer responded just before 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23 to the Gucci store on Worth Avenue for a report of attempted shoplifting.

A store employee told the officer of seeing three men walking through the store when one put a pair of shoes into a bag he'd brought into Gucci with him. The employee confronted the man and took the shoes, and the three men left the store, the arrest report said.

As the officer spoke with Gucci's store manager, another police officer saw three men matching the employee's descriptions walking east on Worth Avenue, the report said. When the officer yelled for the men to stop, the group ran toward Peruvian Avenue.

The three men were found on Golfview Road as they tried to leave the island. Two were in an Uber, police said, while the third man was found later hiding in the bushes near a home on the street.

The men in the Uber had with them a Louis Vuitton shirt worth $795, a blue Casablanca silk shirt worth $445, a pair of Nahmias silk shorts work $250 and a Gucci silk shirt worth $675, the arrest report said.

Each item had a store tag from The RealReal on Worth Avenue, and anti-shoplifting devices were still attached to the pieces of clothing, police said.

Officers checked with a loss-prevention employee at The RealReal, who confirmed that the items found with the men had been taken from that store, the report said.

The RealReal's employee showed officers surveillance-video footage that showed the three men taking clothing from the store's racks and placing each piece in a bag. The men then left the store without paying for the clothes, the footage showed.

In addition to the three charges of loitering or prowling, resisting an officer without violence and grand theft, the 27-year-old man was charged with possession of an anti-shoplifting device, which can disable anti-theft measures that could trigger a store's alarms.

Shoppers and business owners should "be vigilant and aware of your surroundings," police spokesman Capt. Will Rothrock said. Those who see suspicious activity should call the police department at 561-838-5454.

