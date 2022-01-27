Three people charged in Thibodaux shooting

Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting the occurred over the weekend in Thibodaux.

Roderick Wayne Carter Jr., 19, of Thibodaux, and two unidentified juveniles, age 14 and 16, are charged with attempted second-degree murder for their role in the shooting, Thibodaux Police said.

The shots rang out around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Iris Street and Martin Luther King Drive. When police arrived they encountered a 20-year-old male victim who had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

The gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives later learned the victim had been sitting in a car in an apartment complex parking in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive when someone in another car on Iris Street began shooting, police said.

In addition to the victim, several vehicles were also struck during the shooting.

Police said they are not releasing a motive in Sunday’s shooting to “protect the integrity of the investigation.” However, Thibodaux Police Lt. Clint Dempster said it was not related to the fatal shootings that occurred Friday night on St. Charles Street.

Following an investigation, police linked the three suspects to Sunday’s shooting an obtained warrants for their arrests, authorities said. They were each taken into custody Wednesday.

Carter was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bail. The two teens were booked into the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Detention Center, where they are each being held on $250,000 bail.

The shooting remains under investigation and police said additional charges or arrests are possible.

Thibodaux Police thanked the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for its help during the investigation.

