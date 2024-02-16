Three people compete for Omro mayor

TechCrunch

Proton, the Swiss privacy-focused software maker, says it has received a notice of a "possible block" of Proton Mail in India after the service was used in sending bomb threats to schools in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. In a statement, a Proton spokesperson told Indian daily Hindustan Times that the firm condemns the "potential block as a misguided measure that only serves to harm ordinary people." Hindustan Times reported Thursday that the Indian IT Ministry had issued a notice to local internet service providers to block Proton Mail at the request of the Tamil Nadu police.