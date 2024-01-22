Three people dead after an early morning house fire in North Londonderry Twp.

Three people have died in an early morning fire Sunday in North Londonderry Township, officials said.

Multiple fire crews responded to the first block of Patton Road just after 1:30 a.m. to battle a fire that tore through the garage and house. Betty Schell, a next door neighbor and sister to one of those injured, said an ambulance went past her house, so she ran outside to see what was happening.

"I looked out the door and I saw the smoke and the flames," she said, adding that three family members were already out of the house when she went to check on them.

Three people have died after an early morning fire on the first block of Patton Road Sunday morning, North Londonderry Police said.

Betty Schell said both her and her sister grew up at their dad's nearby farm, and their father gave them land to build houses on. Schell added that the family has lived in the area most of their lives.

During the fire, Schell could see members of her family receiving medical aid while two Life Lion helicopters were heading towards the scene. When she left for the Hershey Medical Center, Schell said the family didn't know the condition of her family.

"It's very hard on us," she said.

Family members have established a GoFundMe page for the families at gofund.me/12709691.

North Londonderry Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Three people dead after a house fire in North Londenderry Twp.