Three people dead, four injured after shooting at Wilmington house party

A shooting at a house party in Wilmington left three people dead and injured four others, according to police.

The Wilmington Police Department said Saturday that it was investigating a shooting that took place just after midnight.

Officers were dispatched to 718 Kidder St. after shots were fired, and on arrival discovered “a gunfight had erupted inside the home,” police said in a news release.

Seven people were struck by gunfire, and three died. The four others are being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to the release. Jessica Williams, a spokeswoman for the police department, said all four of the surviving victims were in stable condition.

Williams said she was unable to provide any information about a suspect or motive.

The department said it was still working to notify the families of the victims, and was unable to release their names. Williams added those names would likely be released to the public around noon Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (910)-343-3609. Those who wish to contact the department anonymously can use the Wilmington, NC PD app or text a tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.