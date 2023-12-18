Three people dead in plane crash that downed power lines, caused brush fire in Oregon, police say

Law enforcement and emergency crews respond to a plane crash on Hoffman Road in Independence Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Three people are dead after a single engine plane crash in Independence, Oregon on Saturday night, police said.

The crash was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday and downed power lines, caused a brush fire and power outage.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The Independence Police Department said the plane was flying during heavy fog from McMinnville to the Independence State Airport, roughly 10 miles outside of Salem.

Police on Sunday identified the deceased as 35-year-old Mohammad Hussain Musawi and 35-year-old Mohammad Bashir Safdari, both of Independence, and 29-year-old Ali Jan Ferdawsi, of Salem.

Musawi was identified by police as the pilot of the plane. Police said in a news release the owner of the plane was not on board.

Hoffman Road near the Stryker Road and Polk Street intersection was closed due to a nearby plane crash on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Independence.

At least 250 customers were still without power in Independence on Sunday, according to Pacific Power.

The Independence Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

