Three people dead in shooting at northwest apartment complex, Indy police investigate

Three people are dead in a shooting in the city's northwest side.

The shooting was reported at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on Holly Springs Drive West, near West 56th Street and and I-465.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the complex just before 1:40 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 about a person shot and found three people dead.

Chelsea Laureano, who lives in the building across from where the shooting happened, said she was unloading groceries when she heard people screaming and a woman yelling to call the police.

This article will update.

Three people are dead in a shooting at an apartment complex on Holly Springs Drive West on the northwest side of Indianapolis on April 15, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis shooting: Three people dead at northwest side apartments