Three people detained in Midtown Miami shooting that left two injured, police say

Three people have been detained in connection with a Midtown Miami shooting that sent a woman to the hospital and left another injured, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northeast First Avenue and 32nd Street around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. TV video shows an investigation near the Victory Restaurant and Lounge.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a woman who was shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition, police said. Another woman grazed by a bullet was treated on the scene by paramedics, police said.

Detectives are working to figure out what led up to the shooting and if either of the women were targets.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.

This article will be updated.