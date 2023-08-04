Three people face animal cruelty charges for allegedly abandoning dogs on boat in Peoria

PEORIA — Three people who allegedly left seven dogs confined aboard an abandoned boat without access to food or water have been charged with animal cruelty.

Amanda O'Neill, 23, Kourtney Recaldini, 19, and Jacob Bees, 22, were charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony, according to a Friday news release from the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office. Arrest warrants in the amount of $5,000 were issued for each.

On July 5, investigators were called to an abandoned boat anchored near the RiverPlex Recreation Center, the release said. Inside the boat, officers found seven emaciated dogs in kennels. One of the dogs was deceased.

The surviving dogs were taken to the Peoria County Animal Protection Services shelter.

During the investigation, it was found that O'Neill, Recaldini and Bees had been living on the boat with the dogs, the release said.

The case remains under investigation, and more charges were expected when the case proceeds to a grand jury later this month.

