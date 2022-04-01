Three people facing trafficking charges accused of hiding fentanyl in cans of beans

Apr. 1—Members of the Maine Drug Enforcement's North Central Task Force arrested three people at a home in Corinth on Wednesday and accused them of storing large quantities of suspected fentanyl within sealed cans of beans.

The task force executed search warrants at a home located on Black Road in the rural Penobscot County community, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The warrant was based on an investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency related to the sale of large amounts of fentanyl brought to the home by out-of-state traffickers.

During the search, drug agents seized 2.8 pounds of fentanyl along with approximately $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds, Moss said in a statement. Most of the fentanyl that was seized was stored inside sealed cans. She said the cans of beans bore a commercial label that can be found on the shelves of most any supermarket in Maine.

Arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs were: Jefferson De La Cruz-Bonilla, 23, of Lawrence, Massachusetts; Dusty Bickford, 36, of Corinth; and Jessica Bickford, 33, of Corinth. The Bickfords are married and live on Black Road, Moss said. The couple's bail was set at $10,000 cash. No bail was set for Cruz-Bonilla.