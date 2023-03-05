Three people found dead at Chisago County home Sunday in triple homicide, officials say
Three people were found shot to death at a Fish Lake Township home Sunday morning in what authorities say is a triple homicide.
Deputies from the Chisago County sheriff’s office went to a home on Brunswick Road about 8 a.m. to do a welfare check on the home’s occupants after a family member called to say they couldn’t reach the people living there, according to a news release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived they found three people inside dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies, and the identities of the deceased will be released following notification of families.
The sheriff’s office said it didn’t believe the deaths were the result of a random incident.
