Three people found dead from gunshot wounds in Morgan Park home, police say

Three people were found fatally shot inside a Morgan Park home Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified them as Arterie Riley, an 81-year-old woman, Thomas Riley, a 64-year-old woman, and Ruben Riley, a 61-year-old man.

All three were found about 5 p.m. inside a home in the 11300 block of South Green Street, the Chicago Police Department said in a media notification.

Arterie Riley sustained a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Thomas Riley sustained a gunshot wound to the right torso, and Ruben Riley sustained a gunshot wound to the right torso, police said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.