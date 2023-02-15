Three people found dead in home in Brooklyn, state police say

Three people were found dead in a home in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troop D in Danielson received a report of a suspicious incident at a home on Middle Street in Brooklyn just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding troopers found three people inside the house who were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The state police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public based on their initial findings.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating the incident, state police said.